Chicago Bulls (7-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (12-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Milwaukee looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Bucks are 3-0 against division opponents. Milwaukee scores 111.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Bulls are 7-6 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 52.0% and averaging 24.4 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Zach LaVine is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 20.8 points and 4.1 assists. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.4 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 110.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (hamstring), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.