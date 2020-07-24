Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.40.

INJURIES: Cubs: Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).