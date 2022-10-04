A Chicago man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, three months after a Hennepin County jury convicted him of first- and second-degree murder for the fatal road rage shooting of a local youth baseball coach.

Jamal Lindsey Smith, 34, of Chicago, appeared virtually inside the packed courtroom for his sentencing for the July 2021 shooting of Jay Boughton, who was driving his teenage son home after a game last year on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth.

District Judge Nicole Engisch announced the life sentence after four members of the Boughton family gave victim impact statements. Boughton's family and friends filled the courtroom and an overflow observation room Tuesday morning. They all wore yellow to support and symbolize the family's mantra of staying in the light in the aftermath of the shooting.

Engisch said prosecutors proved there were aggravating factors that allowed an upward departure for Smith's sentence. Factors include the offense happened in front of a child and that the shooting created a greater than normal danger on the roadway. Prosecutors Dan Allard and Erin Lutz also argued that Smith is a public safety risk because this is his third violent crime, but Engisch said this factor did not apply to a harsher sentence.

It took two months to locate and arrest Smith in Illinois, and his two passengers never testified during the trial, which came exactly a year after the shooting. On the first day of testimony, Boughton's wife Kristin and son Harrison took the stand on what would've been Boughton's 58th birthday. The trial lasted six days and it took the jury three days of deliberations to find Smith guilty of all three charges: first- and second-degree murder while committing a drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

For the third charge of unlawful possession, Engisch imposed a 10-year concurrent sentence, which is an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines.

Jamal L. Smith

Experts say the shooting was a clear case of road rage. Harrison Boughton told the jury that Smith's vehicle was driving fast and swerving toward them that night and his dad responded by honking and flipping the driver off. Then the teenager said he heard glass break and initially thought the driver threw a bottle at them before the vehicle swerved off the road.

Days after Smith's conviction, one juror told the Star Tribune under the condition of anonymity that they were confident in the verdict. The jury was instructed to not consider the penalty of Smith's crimes, which carries an automatic life sentence for first-degree murder with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The juror said the focus of the dayslong deliberation was to determine if Smith intended beyond a reasonable doubt to kill Boughton. They said it wasn't a question of whether or not Smith was the shooter and Smith's testimony casted doubt on his credibility.

Smith said on the witness stand that at first he didn't know there was a shooting in the vehicle and thought the loud noise was thunder. He admitted to being the driver and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. But he claimed the shot came from the back-seat passenger who had an active warrant out of Indiana and hasn't been located.

A video Smith recorded on his cellphone the day after the shooting showed him and a passenger without remorse, seemingly in a celebratory mood despite Smith having read news reports of the fatal shooting and the frantic search for the suspect vehicle.

Wisconsin motorist Dan Knight called 911 to report Smith and the two passengers brandishing guns at him while he was driving home from work near Wisconsin Dells just hours before Boughton was shot. And Tausiq Shaikh of Brooklyn Park testified that he also called 911 to report Boughton's truck going in the ditch after seeing Smith's car driving erratically on Hwy. 169.

GPS data, traffic and security cameras on Hwy. 169 showed Smith and Boughton's vehicles driving side-by-side in the moments leading up to the shooting, though Smith testified that he never saw Boughton's truck and denied there was any road rage.