CHICAGO — A man has died after he fell onto the electrified third rail at a Chicago Transit Authority station, authorities saisd.
Rueben Castro, 31, of Chicago, fell onto the tracks at the Merchandise Mart CTA station about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Castro was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
