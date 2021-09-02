An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of one driver by another nearly two months ago in an apparent road rage incident on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth, authorities said Thursday.

A 33-year-old Chicago man is jailed in Decatur, Ill. on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Jay Boughton, 56, who was shot July 6 while driving south on the highway. Although he was identified by authorities, the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police Chief Erik Fadden said Thursday that the suspect was arrested Aug. 24 and jailed in Decatur, where he remains pending his extradition to Hennepin County. It is unclear when charges may be filed. Fadden declined to reveal details of how detectives were able to track down the suspect, saying the investigation remains "very active."

Fadden has previously said a traffic altercation between the two drivers "escalated quickly," and the shooter killed Boughton, of Crystal, over something possibly as minor as a lane change.

Boughton was shot in the head at 10 p.m. as he drove south on Hwy. 169 near Rockford Road on the eastern edge of Plymouth. His vehicle then went through a fence and crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3900 block of N. Lancaster Lane, where his 15-year-old son, Harrison, gave him CPR.

Traffic surveillance video in the moments leading up to the gunfire showed the shooter's SUV heading west on Interstate 694 near N. Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills before exiting onto southbound Hwy. 169, and then pulling up on the left of Boughton's vehicle and briefly pacing it before the shooting.

Jay Boughton

The suspect's vehicle, a late-model Chevy Suburban, was located on July 23. Police initially did not say where the SUV was found or what led them to it, although Fadden said Thursday that its discovery played a role in leading to the suspect's arrest.

Fadden said that Boughton's family was notified of the arrest last week.

"They were grateful, I would never use the word happy because there's nothing happy or great about this situation, but definitely a sense of relief from the family members that I spoke with," Fadden said. "They were just appreciative that there is some sort of closure at this point."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482