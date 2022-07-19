Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Seattle Storm (17-8, 8-5 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (19-6, 11-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Sky face the Seattle Storm.

The Sky have gone 9-2 in home games. Chicago scores 86.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Storm have gone 6-4 away from home. Seattle is second in the Western Conference shooting 35.4% from deep. Epiphanny Prince paces the Storm shooting 39% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Storm won 74-71 in the last matchup on May 19. Ezi Magbegor led the Storm with 21 points, and Azura Stevens led the Sky with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Sky. Candace Parker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Breanna Stewart is shooting 45.4% and averaging 20.8 points for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 9-1, averaging 88.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Storm: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.