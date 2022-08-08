Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Seattle Storm (20-13, 9-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (25-8, 15-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces the Chicago Sky after Breanna Stewart scored 35 points in the Storm's 89-81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sky have gone 14-3 at home. Chicago ranks third in the WNBA with 24.1 assists per game. Courtney Vandersloot leads the Sky averaging 6.6.

The Storm are 7-8 on the road. Seattle is ninth in the WNBA scoring 80.7 points per game while shooting 43.4%.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Sky defeated the Storm 78-74 in their last matchup on July 20. Allie Quigley led the Sky with 18 points, and Stewart led the Storm with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vandersloot is averaging 11.5 points and 6.6 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Stewart is scoring 21.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Storm. Tina Charles is averaging 13.9 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.