Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins to kick off the 2020 season.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 260 total doubles last year.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team with four extra base hits per game and 307 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: White Sox: None listed.

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Byron Buxton: (left foot).