SAN DIEGO — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with strained left forearm.
Steele, who turns 28 on July 11, has been one of Chicago's best pitchers so far this season. He is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts. He has 58 strikeouts and 16 walks in 68 innings.
The Cubs also recalled catcher Miguel Amaya from Triple-A Iowa before their game at San Diego. Amaya made his big league debut last month. He went 3 for 13 with two RBIs in his first six games.
Steele was removed from Wednesday's start against Tampa Bay after three perfect innings. He had an MRI exam on Thursday.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sandercock leads Florida State past Washington 3-1, into Women's College World Series semifinals
Kathryn Sandercock was strong in relief, and No. 3 seed Florida State held on to beat No. 7 Washington 3-1 on Saturday night and clinch a spot in the Women's College World Series semifinals.
Sports
Ramírez hits tiebreaking 2-run double as Rays beat Red Sox 4-2 for doubleheader split
Harold Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the ninth inning and Jose Siri made a diving catch for the final out, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and a split of their day-night doubleheader.
Sports
Will Brennan's rare homer against Sonny Gray gives Guardians a 4-2 win over Twins
Will Brennan hit the first homer allowed this season by Sonny Gray in the seventh inning and Logan Allen pitched six strong innings for the Cleveland Guardians in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.
Lynx
Finally: Lynx defeat Mystics for first win of the season
Tiffany Mitchell, who finished with 10 points, made a layup with three seconds left off her own miss for the Lynx. Minnesota had started the season 0-6.
Twins
Twins' Joey Gallo lands on injured list because of hamstring injury
Kyle Garlick was summoned to the Twins roster for the third time this season.