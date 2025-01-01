Chicago Cubs agree to a 1-year contract with LHP Caleb Thielbar

Twins

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract with left-hander Caleb Thielbar.

January 1, 2025 at 7:05AM
Then-Twins pitcher Caleb Thielbar delivered against the Seattle Mariners on May 6 at Target Field. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract with left-hander Caleb Thielbar.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday.

Thielbar, 37, spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He went 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA and three saves in 59 games this year.

The Minnesota native was selected by Milwaukee in the 18th round of the 2009 amateur draft. He is 23-12 with a 3.38 ERA in 347 career appearances — all in relief.

