Chicago Cubs agree to a 1-year contract with LHP Caleb Thielbar
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract with left-hander Caleb Thielbar.
By The Associated Press
January 1, 2025 at 7:05AM
The team announced the deal on Tuesday.
Thielbar, 37, spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He went 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA and three saves in 59 games this year.
The Minnesota native was selected by Milwaukee in the 18th round of the 2009 amateur draft. He is 23-12 with a 3.38 ERA in 347 career appearances — all in relief.
