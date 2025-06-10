Chicago, Connecticut and Dallas are still trying to find their way during early part of WNBA season

The Sky just suffered their own injury setback, with veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot going down for the season with an ACL tear in her right knee. The injury occurred Saturday night during their game against the Fever. It's a major blow to the Sky, who now need to find a point guard to fill in for Vandersloot. The 36-year-old had returned to Chicago this season after helping New York win its first WNBA championship last year.