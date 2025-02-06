Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, the daughter of George Halas, dies at 102

''Virginia Halas McCaskey, the matriarch of the Chicago Bears and daughter of George Halas, the founder of the NFL, leaves a legacy of class, dignity, and humanity," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Faith, family, and football — in that order — were her north stars and she lived by the simple adage to always ‘do the right thing.' The Bears that her father started meant the world to her, and he would be proud of the way she continued the family business with such dedication and passion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McCaskey and Halas families and Bears fans around the world.''