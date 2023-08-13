Q: I was doing a puzzle where a clue was an actor who turned down the lead in the movie "American Gigolo" because of its content — and the answer was Chevy Chase. Is that really true?

A: In 2011, Vulture.com said Chase turned down the role because "he was uncomfortable with the sexual content of the film." In an interview with HuffPost the following year, Chase said he turned down a lot of movies: "I turned down 'Forrest Gump,' I turned down 'American Gigolo.' There are many films — like 'Ghostbusters' — that I turned down ... The first one I did was 'Foul Play' with Goldie Hawn, but I turned down 'Animal House.'" He regretted the rejections because the movies "made huge amounts of money and I would be very wealthy, but I don't regret working with Goldie." By the way, Chase was in one film before "Foul Play": the sketch comedy "The Groove Tube."

'Lethal' combination

Q: What happened to the "Lethal Weapon" TV show? I liked the action.

A: Fox carried a show derived from the Mel Gibson/Danny Glover movies for three seasons starting in 2016. Its ratings were respectable at the end, says Deadline.com, but off-camera drama "sealed the show's fate." The drama included the firing of Clayne Crawford, in the Gibson role, in the second season amid conflicts with co-star Damon Wayans (in the Glover role) and accusations of bad behavior on the set. (Crawford reportedly had a different view.) Seann William Scott joined the show as a new character after Crawford's departure, but then in the third season Wayans announced he was going to leave, leading to more scrambling behind the scenes. The show did not get a fourth season.

It's a boy!

Q: A season ago on "The Good Doctor," Lea and Shaun were married and had a baby. Then what happens?

A: Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) had their child in the sixth-season finale in May. He was named Steven Aaron Murphy, after Shaun's late brother and Shaun's mentor Aaron Glassman. As for what is going to happen next, we'll have to see in the seventh season (delayed, like most screen entertainment, by the Hollywood strikes).

'HealtH' crisis

Q: I have been trying, with no luck, to find director Robert Altman's movie "HealtH," starring James Garner and Carol Burnett. I've heard Prime Video is streaming it, but I can't find it there. Nor have I had any success at libraries. Was this ever released on DVD? Does any other streaming service have it?

A: The 1980 comedy has not, to my knowledge, found its way to any form of home video and was only occasionally on TV. (I did see it on cable many years ago.) A satire set at a health food convention, it boasted a cast that besides Garner and Burnett included Lauren Bacall, Glenda Jackson and Dick Cavett. Altman told Roger Ebert the film "got caught between regimes at the studio. The previous regime apparently didn't like it. The new regime has just let it sit there." And so it has sat. It doesn't help that while Altman had his share of fine productions ("M*A*S*H," "The Player," "Gosford Park" and "Nashville" among them), this was not considered one of his best; more commonly, it is listed among his worst.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com