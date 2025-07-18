Chevron gets go ahead for $53B Hess deal, and access to one of the biggest oil finds this decade

''Given the significant value we've created in the development of the Guyana resource, we believed we had a clear duty to our investors to consider our preemption rights to protect the value we created through our innovation and hard work at a time when no one knew just how successful this venture would become,'' Exxon Mobil said Friday. ''We welcome Chevron to the venture and look forward to continued industry-leading performance and value creation in Guyana for all parties involved.''