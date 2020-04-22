Cheryl A. Wall, an author and longtime Rutgers University professor who helped elevate Zora Neale Hurston and other black women into English literature curricula, died April 4 at her home in Highland Park, N.J. She was 71.

The cause was complications of an asthma attack, her daughter, Camara Epps, said.

In a teaching career of nearly five decades, Wall championed racial diversity both in the curriculum and the classroom. She encouraged more black students to major in English and pursue postgraduate degrees. And she widened the scope of literary scholarship to include black novelists, poets and nonfiction authors as well as essayists, whom she considered central to the black literary tradition.

“From its earliest iteration, the African American essay endorsed the democratic ideals the nation professed, while condemning its failure to fulfill them,” Wall wrote in “On Freedom and the Will to Adorn: The Art of the African American Essay” (2018).

She contrasted W.E.B. Du Bois’ self-conscious vision of blackness with Hurston’s bravado — “that when she is discriminated against, she feels ‘merely’ astonished that anyone can deny themselves ‘the pleasure of my company.’ ”

Wall was scheduled to retire from Rutgers next month. A symposium celebrating her legacy, organized by a colleague, Prof. Evie Shockley, had been planned for last week but was postponed because of the corona­virus pandemic.

“In a period when black women writers were publishing, being recovered and receiving national attention in greater numbers than ever before,” Shockley said, “Cheryl found it possible to make a 45-year career of helping to ensure that these writers and their writings are valued in all of their power, genius and complexity.”

Wall was one of the first black women to head an English department at a major research university. Under her leadership, Rutgers required all English majors to complete a course in African-American literature.

She was a founder of the Rutgers English Diversity Institute, which encouraged greater diversity among graduate students in English; the founding chairwoman of the Crossroads Theater Company in New Jersey; and a leader of the university’s Institute for Women’s Leadership, to encourage diversity in higher education.

Cheryl Ann Wall was born Oct. 29, 1948, in Manhattan to the Rev. Monroe Wall, a pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Harlem, and Rennie Ray (Strayhorn) Wall, an English teacher for the New York City public schools.