NEW YORK — Nearly 90,000 hedge trimmers are being recalled because of a laceration hazard that has caused multiple injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Chervon North America is recalling about 85,000 of its EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers sold in the U.S. and additional 4,000 sold in Canada.

The trimmers' rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after it's been pressed — and possibly cause it to activate unexpectedly, the consumer product safety agency said.

To date, there have been 34 reports of the trimmers starting unexpectedly in the U.S., including eight reports of lacerations that required stitches, the agency said. EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers have a 24-inch blade.

Consumers who own the recalled hedge trimmers should immediately stop using them, the agency added. Impacted customers can contact Chervon for a free repair of the trigger switch.

The trimmers under recall can be identified with the model number, ''HT2410,'' and manufacturing date printed on the side of the product. They were made between before March 2019.

According to Thursday's notice, the recalled trimmers were sold at home improvement stores, hardware stores and other distributors nationwide and online from September 2017 through March 2020. They cost between $150 and $220.

Chervon said that it takes ''safety seriously and (has) worked with the CPSC towards resolution.''