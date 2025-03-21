Cherry boys basketball returns to Class 1A state championship game

Cherry (31-1) led by as many as 11 points in the first half and started the game shooting 5-of-5 from three-point range, but Nevis took over before the break, going on a 14-4 run to take a 39-34 lead. Devan Lindow’s three-pointer with about two minutes until halftime put Nevis in front for the first time since very early in the game.