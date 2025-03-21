Cherry boys basketball returns to Class 1A state championship game

Cherry trailed by a point at halftime of its state semifinal game against Nevis on Friday, but in the second half, responded with vigor to regain a lead it would not relinquish, securing a 79-70 victory and spot in the Class 1A boys basketball state title game for a second consecutive year.
Cherry, the top seed in the 1A bracket and defending state champion, will face the winner of Dawson-Boyd or Red Lake County semifinal in the state championship Saturday at 11 a.m. at Williams Arena.
Nevis was led by junior AJ Bessler, who scored 20 of his game-high 39 points in the first half, and Alex Lester, who added 22 points and 12 rebounds. Carson Brown finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Cherry while Noah Sundquist added 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Cherry (31-1) led by as many as 11 points in the first half and started the game shooting 5-of-5 from three-point range, but Nevis took over before the break, going on a 14-4 run to take a 39-34 lead. Devan Lindow’s three-pointer with about two minutes until halftime put Nevis in front for the first time since very early in the game.
In the second half, Cherry relied on its speed and scoring depth to regain the lead. A 12-3 run fueled by steals and fast-break layups put Cherry ahead 59-50.
Noah Asuma made a three-pointer with 1 minute, 11 seconds to play for a 75-70 Cherry lead. It was the first three for Cherry since it started the game 5-for-5.
Cherry also defeated Nevis (27-5) in last year’s state semifinals.