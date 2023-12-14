HOLIDAY

Cher, "Christmas"

How is it even possible that Cher is just now releasing her first seasonal collection? Still, her "Christmas" proves worth the wait, as the legendary vocalist delivers a diversely appealing 13-song set. It kicks off with the throbbing dance track "DJ Play a Christmas Song" — which should be lighting up clubs for seasons to come — and then continues through rockers like "Run Rudolph Run" and such heartfelt offerings as "Please Come Home for Christmas." The album features a Christmas party's worth of all-star guests, including Stevie Wonder, Darlene Love, Michael Bublé and Cyndi Lauper.

Alanis Morissette, "Last Christmas"

Back when she was telling off her ex in the defiant anthem "You Oughta Know," Morissette probably seemed like the last person on the planet who would someday deliver a charming Christmas offering. Yet, that's exactly what the "Jagged Little Pill" star has done with "Last Christmas," a four-song EP that consists of versions of Wham's "Last Christmas," John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," "Little Drummer Boy" and the standout, softly mesmerizing "What Child Is This?"

Samara Joy, "A Joyful Holiday"

The stunningly talented jazz singer who was named best new artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards absolutely melts listeners as she warmly croons through this six-track EP. This is top-tier jazz, sacrificing none of the style and artistry that have made Joy the toast of the genre while still managing to call out to listeners of other styles of music. The result is an album that should be required on the playlists at every cool coffee house this season. It's all great, but "O Holy Night" — performed with the McLendon Family — is the one that will truly keep calling us back.

Jon Pardi, "Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi"

The 12-track album kicks off with "Beer for Santa," which might just be the worst Christmas song you'll hear this decade. Yet, the collection redeems itself in latter innings, especially once you reach the California cowboys' warm and capable take on Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Brandy, "Christmas With Brandy"

It's a big holiday season for Brandy, who not only has released her first Christmas album but is also starring in the Netflix comedy "Best. Christmas. Ever!" The album should be a worthwhile experience for fans of smooth R&B/pop. It's a nice enough collection of holiday tunes, ranging from a somewhat forgettable lead single — a so-so slow jam called "Christmas Party for Two," which was co-written by Brandy — to enjoyable covers of "Jingle Bells," "Deck the Halls" and other favorites.

Jessie James Decker, "Decker the Halls"

Decker possesses one of the finest voices in country music today, which she showcases in grand style on this six-track EP. The music ranges from the cutesy "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" to a Springsteen-worthy version of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." Yet, our top pick on the album is the gorgeous take on "Away in a Manger."

JIM HARRINGTON, Mercury News

New releases