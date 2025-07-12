Chelsea's Fernández calls US heat dangerous, says FIFA should avoid afternoon World Cup kickoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández heads into Sunday's Club World Cup final wary of the weather, along with Paris Saint-Germain.
''Honestly, the heat is incredible,'' Fernandez said Friday. ''The other day I got a little dizzy during a play. I had to lie down on the ground because I was really dizzy. Playing in this temperature in very dangerous."
FIFA slashed ticket prices again ahead of the final, as it has throughout the tournament.
Chelsea and PSG play starting at 3 p.m. EDT in MetLife Stadium, also site of next year's World Cup final. Because of the heat, Fernandez recommended FIFA avoid afternoon kickoffs at the 2026 tournament.
''The speed of the game is not the same,'' he said. ''Everything becomes very slow. Well, let's hope that next year they change the schedule, at least so that it remains a beautiful and attractive football spectacle.''
Temperature at kickoff is forecast to be 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius) with humidity that will make it feel like 91 F (33 C).
"The game will be harder for the team that don't have the ball,'' Chelsea captain Reece James said. ''I think we've played in it a fair amount now, so I'd say we're slowly, slowly getting used to it.''
Both teams were allowed by FIFA not to have media availabilities on Saturday.