Chelsea looks to complete UEFA trophy collection by beating Betis in Conference League final

Chelsea will look to become the first team to have all four of UEFA's club competitions in its trophy collection by beating Real Betis in the Conference League final in Wroclaw, Poland, on Wednesday.
Chelsea has twice been king of Europe after winning the Champions League in 2012 and 2021. It also claimed the Europa League title — the successor to the UEFA Cup — in 2013 and 2019, and won the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup in 1971 and 1998.
The Conference League — Europe's third-tier competition — was only founded in 2021 and has had three winners so far: Roma (2022), West Ham (2023) and Olympiacos (2024).
Chelsea would be the most high-profile winner of a competition created, in theory, to give teams from smaller nations more matches in Europe and a better chance of winning a UEFA trophy.
Chelsea, one of the top English clubs, only dropped into the Conference League because of its disappointing sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.
Easily the biggest team in the competition, it has had a comfortable passage to the final — winning all six of its matches in the league phase and then getting past FC Copenhagen, Legia Warsaw and Djurgarden in the knockout stage.
Betis eyes first European trophy
Betis represents Chelsea's toughest opponent yet, a team which finished in sixth place in the Spanish league and has some well-known faces in its lineup — such as former Real Madrid playmaker Isco, Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and on-loan Manchester United winger Antony — as well as in the dugout in former Manchester City and Madrid coach Manuel Pellegrini.