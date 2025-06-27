Chef Nobu serves his famous miso cod with a side of inspiration in a new documentary

TYRNAUER: Nobu started as a graphic designer, and you can really see it in the plates. The totality of his vision for creating a new type of cuisine, which he calls ''Nobu style,'' or the signature dishes, was really interesting, but also the beauty of the presentation, which is so important. We had cameras everywhere — on the ceiling, we had them over the shoulder, and anything to kind of get the precision and the detail. At a certain point in the film, you see him correcting some of the chefs who work for him and it's a pretty tough process because he's a perfectionist. I wanted to show that.