Chef Nobu serves his famous miso cod with a side of inspiration in a new documentary

NEW YORK — World-famous chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa has been tantalizing foodies for decades as he built his empire to include more than 50 upscale restaurants and several luxury hotels. The new documentary, ''Nobu,'' reveals the man behind the cuisine in an intimate look at how he found success, despite several major setbacks.
The film traces Matsuhisa's journey to creating his unique fusion cuisine, blending traditional Japanese dishes with ingredients discovered while living in Peru. Matsuhisa, now 76, was driven to run his own restaurant but faced obstacles, including financial woes, doubters and a devastating fire at one of his first spots.
Candid and sometimes emotional interviews with Matsuhisa are interspersed with mouthwatering shots of his ''Nobu-style'' culinary treats, made with a precision and standard of excellence his diners have come to expect. ''Nobu'' releases widely July 1.
Director Matt Tyrnauer and the chef himself sat down with The Associated Press to discuss his perseverance, creativity and influence on the culture. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: One of the most dynamic things about the film is the gorgeous food. How did you approach it, Matt?
TYRNAUER: Nobu started as a graphic designer, and you can really see it in the plates. The totality of his vision for creating a new type of cuisine, which he calls ''Nobu style,'' or the signature dishes, was really interesting, but also the beauty of the presentation, which is so important. We had cameras everywhere — on the ceiling, we had them over the shoulder, and anything to kind of get the precision and the detail. At a certain point in the film, you see him correcting some of the chefs who work for him and it's a pretty tough process because he's a perfectionist. I wanted to show that.
AP: There are many difficult moments in the film and you have to relive some pain from your past. How was that process for you Chef Nobu?
MATSUHISA: Even though my life was pain, but I learned from this pain. Also I learned lots and lots of love from people who supported me. So nothing is losing, in my experience. I'd like to say, at my age, I can say, I did my life.