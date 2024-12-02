Chef Bobby Flay looks back at the dishes that made him a star in new cookbook, 'Chapter One'

Not all his food became iconic, like his liberal use of Calabrian chilies. When he opened Bolo, he created what he believed would be its signature dish — a paella with duck and lobster. His staff weren't so sure, but he insisted. The New York Times critic would later rave about Bolo but said of the paella that the lobster "looks as if it fell into the dish and wonders how it is ever going to get out.''