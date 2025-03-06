Olson: Cheers and jeers

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Cheers and jeers
Count us in for the Walz town halls in red districts while we offer a week’s worth of noteworthy Cheers and Jeers.
•••
Cheers to Gov. Tim Walz for saying he would play host to town halls in congressional districts where Republicans are staying away. The comments came after National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson, a U.S. representative of North Carolina, told congressional Republicans to stay away from in-person town halls after angry backlash to President Donald Trump’s cuts. Walz responded that if Republicans won’t meet with constituents, he could. “If your congressman refuses to meet, I’ll come host an event in their district to help local Democrats beat ’em.” No need to wait, governor. We are eager to attend your town halls.
Jeers to the Democrats in Congress for allowing 77-year-old U.S. Rep. Al Green of Texas to shake his cane as the leading image of dissent during Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday. I sure hope there’s a bigger plan. Fellow Democrat and Texan Rep. Jasmine Crockett did her part with a social media video of a Kendrick Lamar-inspired song and dance. Kudos to the efforts, creativity and courage of the two Texans, but we might need more cohesive choreography. As the other Al Green says, “Let’s Stay Together.”
Cheers to the extraordinary life of Martin Marty, and condolences to his son, Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville. A lengthy New York Times obituary said Marty was a preeminent religious historian who promoted “what he called public theology, or the confluence of fundamental cultural and religious conventions for the common good.” Marty, who died at 97 in Minneapolis, marched for civil rights in Selma, Ala., with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., attended the Second Vatican Council as a Protestant observer, and helped found the antiwar organization Clergy and Laymen Concerned About Vietnam.
Jeers to the Minnesota DFL writ large. Ron Harris has decided against running for the party chairmanship even though he’s considered a rising talent in DFL politics. He was the state director for the presidential campaign of former Vice President Kamala Harris. His departure came on the heels of political consultant Alana Petersen dropping out. The would-be contenders lost momentum when Walz instantaneously endorsed his staffer Richard Carlbom for the position after Ken Martin won the job at the Democratic National Committee.
Cheers to state Sen. Julia Coleman’s decision to sport neckties this session. Since the start of session in January, the Waconia Republican has added crisp ties to her already stylish ensembles. I finally had an opportunity to ask if she was making a statement or having fun. Coleman says it’s the latter and that the look was inspired by her fashion icon, U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.
Jeers to the state GOP for continuing to push recall campaigns against DFLers in the House who stayed away during the great quorum debate of 2025. You made your point. The special election for the troubled Roseville House seat is next Tuesday. Can’t we move on? Seems like the state GOP could better spend its time raising money and scouting candidates for the 2026 campaigns. The state courts, where the petitions will land, also have plenty of other work without these frivolous attempts to undermine DFLers.
Cheers to Sen. Eric Lucero for bringing the sartorial swagger to the Minnesota Senate as no one man before him has done. The St. Michael Republican has a multicolored wardrobe that flamboyant Louisiana State University women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey would applaud. While most men wear neutral suits, Lucero has a wide array of sparkly, shiny bright ones in jolting shades. I realized how much I’ve come to enjoy his bold choices when I was sad to have missed being at the Capitol on Tuesday for the annual appearance of his yellow, green and purple Mardi Gras suit. Lucero isn’t just bold in his clothing choices, he’s also keen on talking to voters wherever they may gather. To wit: The conservative senator sets up a meet-and-greet table on Grand Old Day in the heart of blue St. Paul.
Jeers to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who led the effort to push out former Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota because of an ancient photo but is now open to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York City mayoral bid. Cuomo resigned as governor in 2021 amid an onslaught of sexual harassment complaints and other ethically questionable actions. Gillibrand told NY1 television station that Cuomo made mistakes but was also a talented executive who did good things. She said it was up to New York City voters whether he deserved a second chance.
A final Cheers to snow Samaritans who help neighbors in a pinch. I’d be remiss not to end with an enthusiastic cheer to anyone who helped a neighbor get out from under the snow Wednesday. I’ve nearly broken my arm patting myself on the back for acquiring a zippy little electric snowblower last fall that handled that weighty deluge like a boss.
