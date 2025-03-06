Olson: Cheers and jeers

Cheers to Sen. Eric Lucero for bringing the sartorial swagger to the Minnesota Senate as no one man before him has done. The St. Michael Republican has a multicolored wardrobe that flamboyant Louisiana State University women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey would applaud. While most men wear neutral suits, Lucero has a wide array of sparkly, shiny bright ones in jolting shades. I realized how much I’ve come to enjoy his bold choices when I was sad to have missed being at the Capitol on Tuesday for the annual appearance of his yellow, green and purple Mardi Gras suit. Lucero isn’t just bold in his clothing choices, he’s also keen on talking to voters wherever they may gather. To wit: The conservative senator sets up a meet-and-greet table on Grand Old Day in the heart of blue St. Paul.