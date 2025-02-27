Olson: Cheers and jeers — leadership edition

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Cheers and jeers — leadership edition
Cheers to GOP Sen. Jim Abeler for trying to stave off federal cuts to health care for seniors and the disabled.
A weekly roundup of snap judgments on news events in recent days:
Cheers to Anoka Sen. Jim Abeler and 13 other Republican legislators who stood up for Minnesotans in a letter to the state’s GOP members of the U.S. House imploring them not to cut Medicaid. “Just to emphasize what you already know, Medicaid includes services and care for the seniors and those with disabilities, not just health care for the poor. Additionally, nearly 50% of all Medicaid enrollees are children,” read the letter signed by six GOP state senators and eight Republicans in the Minnesota House. Their pleas were ignored as U.S. GOP House Reps. Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, Brad Finstad and Pete Stauber, aka the Minnesota Four, voted for a package that includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts to government programs. Most Minnesotans aren’t rich enough to benefit from the tax breaks, but they’ll feel the cuts.
Jeers to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who appears ready to step in and run Minnesota. So much for federalism and states’ rights. She won a pause on the Department of Justice consent decree with the Minneapolis police reached after then-officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in 2020. Now she’s ready to step in and insist that Attorney General Keith Ellison ban transgender girls from girls' sports. An extra-enthusiastic jeer to Bondi for doing it all while wearing a bejeweled cross around her neck.
Cheers to the Atlantic magazine for asking every Republican in Congress two questions: Did Russia invade Ukraine? Is Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator? The Minnesota Four (Emmer, Finstad, Fischbach and Stauber) didn’t respond. President Donald Trump has falsely blamed Ukraine for starting the war. Given the Minnesota Four’s ardent support of Trump, we’d love to hear their answers even if it’s past the Atlantic’s deadline. DMs are open.
Jeers to Red Wing Public Schools Superintendent Bob Jaszczak for canceling a Black History Month appearance by Ellison, the first Black man elected Minnesota attorney general. In a letter to parents, Jaszczak cited concerns about “significant disruptions” if Ellison spoke. “Educating students about racial harm is essential to help them recognize how words and actions, whether intentional or unintentional, can perpetuate discrimination and inequality,” the superintendent’s letter to parents read. Mission accomplished, sir, the students are learning plenty about racial harm.
Cheers to state Sens. Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, and Michael Kreun, R-Blaine, as well as Reps. Patti Anderson, R-Dellwood, and Matt Norris, DFL-Blaine. They’re all working together on what could be a signature piece of legislation for 2025: a bill to create an independent state Office of Inspector General with subpoena power over state agencies and programs. Gustafson calls it “a practical solution to ensure accountability, transparency, and fiscal responsibility.” Gustafson and Kreun have been shepherding the bill all session, and Anderson convenes strategy sessions every Tuesday evening.
Jeers to the old political saw that “lots of people are encouraging me to run.” U.S. Sen. Tina Smith won’t seek re-election in 2026. Into that void, wannabe successors are floating trial balloons about possible candidacies with variations on the unseen throngs propelling them. Get in the race or don’t, but please spare us the claims of an illusory groundswell compelling you.
Cheers to the smart, motivated high school students who testified on behalf of Edina DFL Sen. Alice Mann’s bill to create a pilot program that would automatically enroll proficient students into more challenging courses. The aim is to expand access to accelerated college-level courses for low-income, disabled and minority students who are underrepresented in the advanced courses. Zohha Khan, a senior at the Math and Science Academy and member of the Minnesota Youth Council, said she’ll enter college as a junior because of the college credits she’s earned. She delivered an eloquent, informed and energetic call to help students overcome invisible barriers. “Across our state there are students sitting in classrooms right now who are more than ready for advanced placement but are never given the chance to take it. They don’t see their names on the APs or honors rosters, not because they lack the ability but because no one gave them the chance to try,” she said, citing statistics that show achieving from low-income backgrounds are less than half as likely to be placed in rigorous courses.
Jeers to state Sen. Robert Farnsworth, R-Chisholm, who followed Khan’s speech by questioning the existence of systemic racism in teacher education and hiring. Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, responded sharply, “I can’t believe it’s 2025 and you don’t understand how racism works, but I’m happy to explain it to you.” Farnsworth thanked Maye Quade for the “thorough scolding” but remained skeptical. “Maybe we need to tell our colleges and the professors to stop being so evil and racist,” he said.
Cheers to the literary light among us that is author and Minneapolis resident Curtis Sittenfeld, whose latest collection of short stories is loaded with sharp insight and LOL moments. If you didn’t fall in love with her work in her 2005 debut novel “Prep,” you will now. The denouement to the story about the Mike Pence rule is one to savor.
