Olson: Cheers and jeers — leadership edition

Cheers to the smart, motivated high school students who testified on behalf of Edina DFL Sen. Alice Mann’s bill to create a pilot program that would automatically enroll proficient students into more challenging courses. The aim is to expand access to accelerated college-level courses for low-income, disabled and minority students who are underrepresented in the advanced courses. Zohha Khan, a senior at the Math and Science Academy and member of the Minnesota Youth Council, said she’ll enter college as a junior because of the college credits she’s earned. She delivered an eloquent, informed and energetic call to help students overcome invisible barriers. “Across our state there are students sitting in classrooms right now who are more than ready for advanced placement but are never given the chance to take it. They don’t see their names on the APs or honors rosters, not because they lack the ability but because no one gave them the chance to try,” she said, citing statistics that show achieving from low-income backgrounds are less than half as likely to be placed in rigorous courses.