Cheech and Chong ride once more

CHONG: My son, Paris. He arranged for us to meet, and the meeting didn't really go that well. I hadn't seen him for years. I sent an email saying it was nice seeing you. My son intercepted the email and wrote his own letter. He wrote: ''Yeah, I'm looking forward to working with you again. Let's get together and rehearse.'' The next thing I know, I get a call from my son: ''Cheech is coming over.'' The rehearsal was like: ''How you doin'? So we got a gig? When? I'll see you there.'' And that was it. When we got on stage — we hadn't been on stage for like 20 years — boom, like we had never been apart.