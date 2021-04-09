Maverick's Real Roast Beef

Chef/owner Timothy Hughes has expanded, and this roomy new location has everything his original Roseville restaurant offers, namely impressive roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches.

1491 N. Stillwater Blvd., Stillwater, 651-571-3937, mavericksbeef.com

Prieto Taqueria

This Lyn-Lake taco haunt has a new home, and chef/owner Alejandro Castillon is serving tacos (don't miss the shrimp and pastor versions), tortas, rice bowls, quesadillas and pizzas. Full bar, with a daily (2 to 5 p.m.) happy hour.

4751 S. Nicollet Av. Mpls., 612-315-5147, prietotaqueria.com

Sanjusan

Pastas and wood-fired pizzas, with a Japanese touch, from chef Daniel del Prado of Martina and Colita.

33 N. 1st Av., Mpls., 612-354-7763, sanjusanrestaurant.com

Yumi Japanese Restaurant + Bar

Southdale's latest will be familiar to fans of this sushi-focused operation, which has outposts in Excelsior and St. Paul. It's takeout-only for now, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

200 Southdale Center, 2C, Edina, 952-405-9830, yumisushibar.com

Whiskey & Soda

Chef Andy Vyskocil offers an eclectic assortment of crowd-pleasers — chicken croquettes, hamachi crudo, wild rice soup, brownie-vanilla gelato sundaes — at the street-level bar of an Art Deco landmark remade into a hotel.

527 Marquette Av., Mpls. (in the Rand Tower Hotel), 612-688-4500, whiskeyandsodampls.com