Cheapest ticket on resale market is over $600 for Game 3 of the Celtics-Knicks series in New York

The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 6:02PM

NEW YORK — Ticket demand is so great for Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks that it will cost a fan more than $600 on the resale market just to get in to Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The cheapest ticket Thursday ranged from $626 on StubHub to $795 on TickPick.

TickPick announced on X on Thursday, when its lowest get-in price was $706, that it was the most expensive Knicks ticket on record.

The Knicks have become the most exciting story in the playoffs, having erased 20-point deficits to beat the defending champion Celtics in the first two games of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks, eliminated in the conference semifinals the last two years, would reach the Eastern finals for the first time since 2000 if they win two more games against the Celtics.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

