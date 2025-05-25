Chawinga scores to lift first-place Current to 3-1 win over Stars

Temwa Chawinga scored her sixth goal of the season to lead the first-place Kansas City Current to a 3-1 road win over the Chicago Stars on Saturday night in the National Women's Soccer League.
Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Houston Dash and Bay FC tied 2-2 and Racing Louisville came away 3-2 winners over Angel City.
Kansas City (8-2-0) has now won three consecutive games and remains five points clear of the second-place Orlando Pride.
The Current went in 2-0 up at halftime at SeatGeek Stadium on Bia Zaneratto's goal in the 34th minute and Chawinga's goal in the 41st, assisted by Zaneratto.
Stars midfielder Shea Groom headed in Sam Stabb's free kick to make it 2-1 six minutes into the second half. But Kayla Sharples put the game beyond doubt by scoring a header to make it 3-1 in the 60th.
Chicago (1-8-1) goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher had to be subbed out in the 90th minute due to an injury.
Bright scores first goal for Dash in 2-2 tie against Bay
Messiah Bright came off the bench to score a late equalizer for the Houston Dash in a 2-2 tie against Bay FC at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. The goal was Bright's first since signing with the Dash during the offseason.