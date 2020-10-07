Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer charged with murdering George Floyd on Memorial Day, posted a $1 million bond Wednesday and has been released from the state prison where he had been held pending his trial, which is scheduled to begin in March.

Chauvin was released at 11:22 a.m., according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Chauvin was initially booked into the Ramsey County jail after he was charged in Floyd’s May 25 death, and then moved to the state prison at Oak Park Heights. He is charged with one count each of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin is the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe.

According to Washington County property records, the Oakdale home Chauvin shared with his wife, Kellie Chauvin, who filed for a divorce, was sold on Aug. 28 for $279,000. It’s unclear where Chauvin is staying.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is escorted from the rear of the Hennepin County Family Justice Center by a law enforcement officer after a hearing in the cases against the four former police officers in the death of George Floyd Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Minneapolis. Floyd died after he was restrained during his arrest on May 25 in Minneapolis. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

At a June court hearing, District Judge Jeannice Reding set his bail at $1 million with conditions and $1.25 million without conditions.

The conditions include: that he remain law abiding, that he not have any contact with Floyd’s family, that he not work in law enforcement or security, that he surrender any firearms and licenses to carry, that he remain in Minnesota under court supervision, and that he sign a waiver of extradition upon his release.

Three of Chauvin’s former colleagues who assisted with Floyd’s arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — each are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. All three previously posted bond and have been out of custody for months.

Several motions in the case, including motions filed by defense attorneys to dismiss the cases against each defendant or to move the trial outside of Hennepin County, are pending.

