CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — David Jean-Baptiste had 23 points as Chattanooga beat Middle Tennessee 77-65 on Wednesday night.
Jean-Baptiste hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. Malachi Smith added 22 points for for Chattanooga (10-3). A.J. Caldwell had 11 points
Camryn Weston had 16 points for the Blue Raiders (9-4). Josh Jefferson added 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More From Sports
Sports
Magic beat Hawks 104-98 in matchup of short-handed teams
Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Robin Lopez had 10 points and a career-high 11 assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 104-98 in a matchup of short-handed teams on Wednesday night.
Sports
Brown scores 34 points, Celtics beat Cavaliers 111-101
Jaylen Brown scored 34 points and the Boston Celtics beat depleted Cleveland 111-101 on Wednesday night to end the Cavaliers' winning streak at six.
Sports
Montana State tops American Indian College 124-73
Nick Gazelas came off the bench to tally 18 points to lead Montana State to a 124-73 win over American Indian College on Wednesday night.
Vikings
What six-quarter slump? Cook, Cousins just want improvement, more Vikings wins
Getting the Kirk Cousins-to-Justin Jefferson combo to catch fire again could be the key factor as the Vikings embark on a critical final stretch of the season.
Sports
Gilyard II leads Kansas City over South Dakota 68-57
Evan Gilyard II, despite a twisted ankle, had a career-high 31 points with five 3-poiners as Kansas City defeated South Dakota 68-57 on Wednesday night.