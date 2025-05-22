Chase’s new Minnesota HQ in North Loop includes private bank for wealthy clients

A main hallway lined with local art. Shelves filled with CEO Jamie Dimon’s books. Nordic-style woodwork.
These are a few aesthetic features of JPMorgan Chase’s newest private bank: An exclusive space catering to high-net-worth Twin Cities business owners and corporate executives. It also serves as the flashy front end of the New York-based bank’s new Minnesota headquarters.
JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, officially planted its flag a few weeks ago in the Steelman Exchange Building in Minneapolis’ North Loop. With the move, the bank is highlighting growth in its wealth management and commercial banking services as local leaders see opportunity to serve more clients with complex financial needs.
“One thing that this signifies is our investment in Minnesota and this general region,” Kelly Swenson, named Thursday as the bank’s regional commercial banking manager for the Upper Midwest, said of the upgraded space. “There’s a lot of banks in this market, of course, but we think we have the best hand to play.”
Major investment in technology has helped the bank’s business clients gain efficiency, make acquisitions or grow organically, Swenson said. Chase is also promoting its ability to facilitate business ownership transitions, a step the lender expects 2 million companies to take in some fashion over the next decade.
Working in tandem is the wealth management team overseen by Pilar Oppedisano, J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s Minnesota market manager. She said the business model is resonating with clients, who want to be served holistically in a complicated world.
“We’re here to solve problems and make it easier,” she said.
Before taking over 30,000 square feet on the Steelman’s ninth floor, Chase’s local corporate center was at Capella Tower downtown. Swenson and Oppedisano said internal collaboration was strained as the Minnesota headcount tripled over five years. And local executives frequently found themselves meeting clients outside the office.