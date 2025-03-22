Chase Thompson wasn’t going to be denied a state championship in his final season.
In the Class 3A boys basketball final on Saturday at Williams Arena, the senior forward and Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Player of the Year had 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Alexandria (29-3) to a 73-64 victory over Mankato East, delivering the Cardinals their first state title.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals against Mankato East.
Senior guard Brogan Madson led Mankato East with 27 points. The Cougars (29-2) were also seeking their initial state championship.
Junior guard Talan Witt added 16 points for the Cardinals, who had four players in double figures.