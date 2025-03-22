High Schools

Alexandria tops Mankato East 73-64 to claim Class 3A boys basketball championship

Senior Chase Thompson scores game-high 28 points to deliver Cardinals first ever state title.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025 at 8:16PM
Alexandria's Chase Thompson (3) and Gavin Roderick (35) celebrate the win over Mankato East as time expires in the second half of a MSHSL Class 3A boys basketball state championship game Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Chase Thompson wasn’t going to be denied a state championship in his final season.

In the Class 3A boys basketball final on Saturday at Williams Arena, the senior forward and Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Player of the Year had 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Alexandria (29-3) to a 73-64 victory over Mankato East, delivering the Cardinals their first state title.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals against Mankato East.

Senior guard Brogan Madson led Mankato East with 27 points. The Cougars (29-2) were also seeking their initial state championship.

Junior guard Talan Witt added 16 points for the Cardinals, who had four players in double figures.

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

