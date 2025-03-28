Alexandria senior forward Chase Thompson capped an outstanding season by being named Mr. Basketball on Thursday night.
The award is presented to the most outstanding senior boys basketball player in Minnesota. It’s based solely on each player’s performance during his senior season; the committee identifies candidates based on leadership qualities, impact on team success and individual statistics.
Thompson, a 6-8 Clemson signee, led the Cardinals (29-3) to their initial state championship Saturday, a 73-64 victory over Mankato East in the Class 3A final at Williams Arena. He had 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Thompson was earlier named 2025 Star Tribune All-Minnesota Player of the Year after averaging 25.4 points, 10 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the regular season. The program’s all-time leading scorer set the school’s single-game scoring record with 50 points in a victory over Detroit Lakes.
“This is exactly how you want to finish your high school career,” Thompson said after winning the state tournament.
Thompson was also the Gatorade Player of the Year in football after leading the Cardinals to a runner-up finish in Class 5A.