Wires

Chase Briscoe wins at Darlington to get NASCAR playoff spot; Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. also advance to postseason

Chase Briscoe wins at Darlington to get NASCAR playoff spot; Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. also advance to postseason.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 2, 2024 at 2:06AM

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Briscoe wins at Darlington to get NASCAR playoff spot; Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. also advance to postseason.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election

John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election.

Wires

Federal judge rejects Donald Trump's request to intervene in hush money case

Wires

US Justice Department charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel