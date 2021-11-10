CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clyde Trapp Jr. had a career-high 20 points to lead Charlotte past Monmouth 68-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Jahmir Young had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Aly Khalifa added 11 points and Austin Butler had 10 points.
Young made two free throws with 2:04 remaining for a 68-64 lead.
Walker Miller scored 23 points for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 18 points and George Papas had 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
