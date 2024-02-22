EDMONTON, Alberta — Charlie McAvoy scored in overtime and the Boston Bruins won their second game in a row with a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

McAvoy sent a backhand past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner 3:10 into the extra period that started with Edmonton on the power play.

Morgan Geekie, Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who had lost four straight before their latest pair of victories. Mason Lohrei had three assists and Jeremy Swayman made 37 saves.

Warren Foegele had a pair of goals and Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who had won eight in a row at home. Skinner stopped 30 shots.

Boston got a power-play goal just 2:34 into the opening period as Geekie picked the top corner with a long shot.

The Oilers tied the game with 8:20 to play in the first as Connor McDavid tipped a puck off a defender's stick off the boards to Foegele who drove hard to the net before slipping a backhand past Swayman. McDavid's assist extended his home point streak to 20 games.

The Bruins surged back in front just 25 seconds into the second period as Edmonton coughed up the puck and Marchand beat Skinner to the short side. Frederic redirected in Jesper Boqvist's shot just four minutes later for a two-goal lead.

DeBrusk made it 4-1 with six minutes left in the second, before Foegele scored his second a minute and a half later to make it 4-2 after two.

Janmark and Perry scored 1:10 apart in the third tie to it at 4.

Boston regained the lead with 7:19 left when Pastrnak scored his 36th of the season, but Edmonton tied it again on Zach Hyman's goal just 42 seconds later.

