Virtually all of the recent attention surrounding the Washington Capitals has focused on captain Alex Ovechkin and his pursuit of Gordie Howe, but Charlie Lindgren has put on a show in the shadows all the while.

Since Dec. 5, the 29-year-old backup goaltender has an 8-1-0 record, a .933 save percentage and a 1.89 goals against average. His only loss in that span was Washington's 2-1 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Dec. 15. The Capitals had a one-goal lead heading into the third period, but a power-play chance and a fortunate bounce yielded two goals for the victorious visitors.

As Ovechkin turned in a historic outing Friday night, passing Howe for No. 2 on the NHL's all-time goals list, Lindgren was again solid in the Capitals' 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets, making 25 saves. He had a huge stop on Jets forward Adam Lowry in the second period with the Capitals up 1-0. Minutes later, Sonny Milano scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

"I felt really good," Lindgren said Friday night. "… Just feel good about where my game's at right now. Those games sometimes are a little bit tough when you're not getting a lot of rubber, but you just stay in it and stick with it."

Lindgren's role increased after starter Darcy Kuemper suffered an upper-body injury Dec. 3 in a loss at the Calgary Flames. Kuemper was sidelined until Thursday, when he returned for the Capitals' 3-2 overtime win at the Ottawa Senators, and Lindgren handled every minute in net until then.

In Lindgren's first four games after Kuemper's injury, he went 4-0-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average. He was named the NHL's first star of the week for that stellar stretch.

Ever since, Lindgren has been the backbone for a team that struggled in its first 20 games, going 7-10-3. Since then, Washington is 12-3-1 and back in playoff position.

After the NHL's Christmas break, Washington will play Tuesday at the New York Rangers. The game seems as if it should be a Kuemper start, but an argument can be made to let Lindgren take the stage at Madison Square Garden.

"We're all playing really well, I think, and we're certainly all bought in to the game plan," Lindgren said. "I think our coaching staff has done a good job with us. . . . I feel like we're outcompeting teams, outworking them and finding ways to win hockey games. I think we're all having a blast."

The former Lakeville North and St. Cloud State goalie was a welcome addition after Washington overhauled its goaltending tandem in the offseason. He signed on the first day of free agency — the same day the Capitals signed Kuemper, the former Wild goalie, to be their No. 1 netminder.

Washington gave Lindgren a three-year, $3.3 million deal. His most recent NHL experience was limited to five games for the St. Louis Blues last season — when he went 5-0-0. Before that, he spent parts of five seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, posting a 10-12-2 record in 24 starts with a 3.00 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.

Lindgren's work ethic quickly earned him the respect of his new teammates. He typically stays out for extra work at practice, wanting to get in as many reps as possible. In the dressing room, he offers a warm, bubbly personality, always eager to chat and smiling.

Now he's having a breakout month. Coach Peter Laviolette said the Capitals "couldn't have asked for anything more from him."

"He's been rock solid," Laviolette said. "Sometimes with us, with the adversity we've faced this year, I think guys wait for an opportunity to get in there. Darcy was getting the majority of the starts, and Charlie was working hard every day, waiting, waiting. . . . There's no question that he has a big hand in us starting to climb here."

For Lindgren, it has been nice to get in a rhythm.

"I've just tried to go in and do my job," he said. "That's really it. . . . I just wanted to go in every night and give the team a chance to win. This team's been [playing] extremely hard for me; a lot of credit goes to them."

Kuemper praised Lindgren for sparking Washington's climb while he was sidelined.

"He was on fire in there, and I think we - the team - really rallied around that," Kuemper said. "Super happy for him, happy for our group. We needed the points. So it was nice to see the guys get on a roll."