DETROIT — If Charlie Barnes turns into another Bert Blyleven, his first career loss — 1-0 to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon — will feel a lot less painful.

The Clemson lefthander, called up from Class AAA St. Paul to start Game 1 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park, left the fifth pitch of his major-league career, a 2-2 slider to Robbie Grossman, in the middle of the strike zone, and it landed inside the Twins' bullpen, 408 feet away.

Barnes thus became the first Twins rookie starter to surrender a home run to the first batter of his career since Blyleven, the Hall of Fame curveball specialist who served up a home run to the Senators' Lee Maye to open his career in 1970, 51 years ago.

Like Blyleven, Barnes didn't allow another run. Unlike Blyleven, he got no help from his own lineup, as the Twins were shut out by the Tigers for the first time in 89 meetings, dating back to July 18, 2016. The shutout, the fourth time the Twins were blanked this year and the third time in a seven-inning game, snapped Minnesota's four-game winning streak.

Barnes' debut was supplemented by another first-time Twin, righthander Beau Burrows, a former Tiger who was also called up from Class AAA St. Paul Saints. Burrows, a former first-round pick by Detroit who was claimed off waivers by the Twins in May, got four outs against his former team without allowing a run.

But it didn't matter against a toothless Twins' offense, which managed only two hits, both singles, against four Tigers pitchers.