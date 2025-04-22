Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Charli XCX
Brat Summer has passed, but the British rave-pop star remains as hot a ticket as ever. She’s finally coming to town supporting her pop culture-redefining breakout album, “Brat,” fresh off headline-nabbing headlining performances at Coachella. Her tour is purportedly a high-energy affair that’s surprisingly low-key production-wise, as the singer leans into her dance club roots and showcases many of the grinders off her five previous albums. Yes, hers isn’t an overnight success story. You can be sure the highlights of the night will be the recent hits, though, including “Guess,” “Apple” and “360.” Her fellow Brit and “Von Dutch” collaborator Finn Keane opens. (7 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $187 and up, ticketmaster.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Justin Hayward
The principal frontman of the Moody Blues is visiting their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame catalog with songs he wrote and sang, including “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Question” and, of course, “Nights in White Satin.” He’ll also offer tunes from his solo recordings (including “Blue Guitar,” which he recorded with his Moodies mate John Lodge), but expect this to be mostly a Moodies celebration with a low-key quartet and some self-effacing anecdotes. (7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $76 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Pat Hayes benefit
One of the Twin Cities’ stalwart musicians, Lamont Cranston founding frontman Pat Hayes, is still recovering from a stroke suffered Dec. 9, and he recently had carotid artery surgery on his neck. He’s at home, recuperating, writing songs and painting but expenses have mounted. So, his band and other friends are performing another benefit concert for him. There will be auction items from Bonnie Raitt, Dan Aykroyd and others as well as guitars, concert tickets and four paintings by Hayes. Mick Sterling will be the emcee as Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys open the evening, followed by two hours of the Lamont Cranston Band, sans Hayes, with special guests including Bruce McCabe, Larry Hayes, Ted Larsen and Sonny Earl. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina, $20-$25, etix.com)
J.B.
Room3
Releasing its full-length debut album on 4/20 demonstrates how forthright this buzzing, young jazz-fusion ensemble is about crafting hazy, weedy, mellow-cool funk. Echoes of Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock’s “Sextant” line the record, which shares its title, “Bill’s Garden,” with a popular south Minneapolis Chinese eatery. The group’s name came from the rehearsal space at the University of Minnesota where keyboardist Eli Awada, bassist Beck Madson and saxophonist Jovon Williams first convened. Their lineup has grown into a quintet as they’ve taken on bigger gigs, including First Ave’s recent Best New Bands showcase. There’s also a large cast of guests on the album, including DeCarlo Jackson, MMYYKK and L.A. Buckner, some of whom might drop in for this release party. (7 p.m. Sun., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25, dakotacooks.com)
C.R.