Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 1:10PM
Room3 performs Sunday at the Dakota in Minneapolis. (Provided/Room3)

MUSIC

Charli XCX

Brat Summer has passed, but the British rave-pop star remains as hot a ticket as ever. She’s finally coming to town supporting her pop culture-redefining breakout album, “Brat,” fresh off headline-nabbing headlining performances at Coachella. Her tour is purportedly a high-energy affair that’s surprisingly low-key production-wise, as the singer leans into her dance club roots and showcases many of the grinders off her five previous albums. Yes, hers isn’t an overnight success story. You can be sure the highlights of the night will be the recent hits, though, including “Guess,” “Apple” and “360.” Her fellow Brit and “Von Dutch” collaborator Finn Keane opens. (7 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $187 and up, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Justin Hayward

The principal frontman of the Moody Blues is visiting their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame catalog with songs he wrote and sang, including “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Question” and, of course, “Nights in White Satin.” He’ll also offer tunes from his solo recordings (including “Blue Guitar,” which he recorded with his Moodies mate John Lodge), but expect this to be mostly a Moodies celebration with a low-key quartet and some self-effacing anecdotes. (7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $76 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Pat Hayes benefit

One of the Twin Cities’ stalwart musicians, Lamont Cranston founding frontman Pat Hayes, is still recovering from a stroke suffered Dec. 9, and he recently had carotid artery surgery on his neck. He’s at home, recuperating, writing songs and painting but expenses have mounted. So, his band and other friends are performing another benefit concert for him. There will be auction items from Bonnie Raitt, Dan Aykroyd and others as well as guitars, concert tickets and four paintings by Hayes. Mick Sterling will be the emcee as Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys open the evening, followed by two hours of the Lamont Cranston Band, sans Hayes, with special guests including Bruce McCabe, Larry Hayes, Ted Larsen and Sonny Earl. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina, $20-$25, etix.com)

J.B.

Room3

Releasing its full-length debut album on 4/20 demonstrates how forthright this buzzing, young jazz-fusion ensemble is about crafting hazy, weedy, mellow-cool funk. Echoes of Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock’s “Sextant” line the record, which shares its title, “Bill’s Garden,” with a popular south Minneapolis Chinese eatery. The group’s name came from the rehearsal space at the University of Minnesota where keyboardist Eli Awada, bassist Beck Madson and saxophonist Jovon Williams first convened. Their lineup has grown into a quintet as they’ve taken on bigger gigs, including First Ave’s recent Best New Bands showcase. There’s also a large cast of guests on the album, including DeCarlo Jackson, MMYYKK and L.A. Buckner, some of whom might drop in for this release party. (7 p.m. Sun., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25, dakotacooks.com)

C.R.

Tyshawn Sorey

The jazz drummer/composer is prodigious in many ways. Check out his résumé. He holds master’s and doctoral degrees in music and joined the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania in 2020; he won a MacArthur “genius” grant in 2017 and a Pulitzer Prize for music in 2024. Sorey, who plays percussion, trombone and piano, has recorded a dozen albums as a leader, including last year’s “The Susceptible Now,” and worked on projects with Vijay Iyer and John Zorn, among others. He’ll play two concerts in one night in Minneapolis with different musicians — the Tyshawn Sorey Trio (featuring pianist Aaron Diehl and bassist Harish Raghavan) and then with his trio and saxophonist Greg Osby. (6:30 & 9 p.m. Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $25 and up, walkerart.org)

J.B.

Minnesota Orchestra

Each year, some promising young composers have the opportunity to develop and premiere a new work with the orchestra as part of its Composer Institute. After 11 years of leading it, composer Kevin Puts has decided to join the group and open the concert with a new work of his own. The Pulitzer winner for “Silent Night” (premiered by Minnesota Opera) offers “Heartland” on a program that also features Thomas Søndergård conducting new music by four emerging U.S.-based composers: Benjamin Webster, Elise Arancio, Soomin Kim and Andrew Faulkenberry. (8 p.m. Fri., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., choose your price, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Oratorio Society of Minnesota

Perhaps you know 20th-century English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams for his mesmerizingly beautiful work for violin and orchestra, “The Lark Ascending.” But Vaughan Williams could weave similar magic with his choral music. Conductor Matthew Mehaffey and the Oratorio Society will demonstrate with a concert full of his works for choir, organ and orchestra. The centerpiece is his lovely “Dona Nobis Pacem,” a plea for peace as the storms of war gathered. And the evening concludes with a work he wrote for the 1952 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. (7:30 p.m. Sat., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls., $10-$35, oratorio.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘Scarecrow on Fire’

What does it mean for Dorothy to go home? Well, in Minnesota raconteur Kevin Kling’s “The Wizard of Oz” twist, our young lady from Kansas has a cyclone in her head, and has to call on her memorable friends for help. The cast includes theater lion Stephen Yoakam playing the Lion, sure-fingered pianist Dan Chouinard as the Tin Man, Simone Perrin as Dorothy and Kling himself as the Scarecrow, all under the direction of Illusion Theater co-founder Michael Robins and backed by the House of Mercy Band. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends May 4. $15-$60 or name-your-price. Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls. 612-339-4944 or illusiontheater.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

‘When We Are Found’

Playwright Donja R. Love made a splash two years ago at Penumbra Theatre with the regional premiere of “Sugar in Our Wounds.” Now the playwright and filmmaker is premiering a fable about lovers separated by a vast expanse of ocean. The two-hander, whose theme song might very well be the Motown standard “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” is being staged by University of California-San Diego professor Lamar Perry with California-based actors Anthony Adu and Halin Moss. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Ends May 18. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul. $45. 651-224-3180 or penumbratheatre.org)

R.P.

ART

‘Dark to Light: From the Holocaust to America’

Artist Lucy Kreisler was born in 1933 in Krakow, Poland. She was only 6 years old when the Germans occupied Poland and she, as a Jew, was forced out of school. She was able to escape to the United States via Paris and lived in St. Paul until her death in 2022, yet her story feels chillingly relevant today. This exhibition, “Dark to Light: From the Holocaust to America,” presents a sample of her oil and acrylic paintings, experiments with textile, pencil and charcoal drawings, and painted glass. Ends April 26. (3-7:30 p.m. Tue.-Sun., Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., Suite 120, St. Paul, free)

ALICIA ELER

‘Kandis Williams: A Surface’

Artist Kandis Williams is deeply invested in collage as a means of Black feminist resistance, and her work is centered in the ways Black bodies are portrayed in visual culture. Her new exhibition at the Walker includes 50 pieces spanning video, works on paper, installation and sculpture, making it the most comprehensive survey in her career. Thu.-Aug. 24. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., $2-$18, free for ages 18 and under, members and citizens of Tribal Nations, and Walker members. Free on Thursdays 5-9 p.m. & first Saturdays, walkerart.org or 612-375-7600)

A.E.

DANCE

TU Dance

For its 20th anniversary, TU Dance highlights choreographers who have long relationships with the company. Among them is Alvin Ailey, with whom TU’s co-founder and artistic director Toni Pierce-Sands worked when she was a soloist with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. TU will perform Ailey’s last solo work, “Witness,” which he choreographed in 1986. The company also will perform an excerpt from Ronald K. Brown’s “Four Corners,” a duet by Alonzo King and an excerpt from “New Second Line” by Camille A. Brown. TU will present Yusha-Marie Sorzano’s “This World Anew,” which premiered in 2024 as part of the Whitney Museum’s “Edges of Ailey” exhibition. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $23-$43, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

Candy Box Dance Festival

Arena Dances’ annual Candy Box Dance Festival culminates this week with four performances of its lineup of featured performers. Among the groups highlighted this year are the percussive-driven Flying Foot Forum, a work by dancer Cheng “Technica” Xiong and a new work by Doma Dance Theater, accompanied by the Mila Vocal Ensemble. (7:30 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $27, arena-dances.org)

S.R.

OTHER

Native Nations Fashions Night

This year commemorates the fifth celebration of Indigenous fashion designers on and off the runway. Six designers show their latest collections within the theme of “Nibi Indow / Mni Waun / I Am Water.” Guests can shop each of the designer’s collections, as well as jewelry and accessories crafted by regional artisans. They can boogie at the afterparty with music by Corey Medina & Bro’s. A companion event, the Creative Economy Summit, is new this year and offers a platform for Indigenous creatives to enhance their business acumen. (Creative Economy Summit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu. $55.20-$215.26. eventbrite.com. Native Fashions Night: 5 p.m. Fri. $55.20-$161.90. InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront, 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. eventbrite.com)

MELISSA WALKER

Star Tribune staff

