Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer George Daniel are married

The Grammy-winning Charli XCX, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, is an English singer and songwriter who first made waves in 2012 for writing the synth-pop hit, ''I Love It'' for the Swedish duo Icona Pop and in 2014, for her collaboration with rapper Iggy Azalea on ''Fancy.'' In the years since, she's continued to innovate, working with the futuristic hyperpop collective PC Music. Most recently, she released the energetic, hedonistic, summer-defining album, ''BRAT.''