Charles Burnett on the never-ending battle of 'Killer of Sheep'

NEW YORK — Charles Burnett has been living with ''Killer of Sheep'' for more than half a century.
Burnett, 81, shot ''Killer of Sheep'' on black-and-white 16mm in the early 1970s for less than $10,000. Originally Burnett's thesis film at UCLA, it was completed in 1978. In the coming years, ''Killer of Sheep'' would be hailed as a masterpiece of Black independent cinema and one of the finest film debuts, ever. Though it didn't receive a widespread theatrical release until 2007, the blues of ''Killer of Sheep'' have sounded across generations of American movies.
And time has only deepened the gentle soulfulness of Burnett's film, a portrait of the slaughterhouse worker Stan (Henry G. Sanders) and his young family in Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood. ''Killer of Sheep'' was then, and remains, a rare chronicle of working-class Black life, radiant in lyrical poetry — a couple slow dancing to Dinah Washington's ''This Bitter Earth,'' boys leaping between rooftops — and hard-worn with daily struggle.
A new 4K restoration — complete with the film's full original score — is now playing in theaters, an occasion that recently brought Burnett from his home in Los Angeles to New York, where he met The Associated Press shortly after arriving.
Burnett's career has been marked by revival and rediscovery (he received an honorary Oscar in 2017), but this latest renaissance has been an especially vibrant one. In February, Kino Lorber released Burnett's ''The Annihilation of Fish,'' a 1999 film starring James Earl Jones and Lynn Redgrave that had never been commercially distributed. It was widely hailed as a quirky lost gem about a pair of lost souls.
On Friday, Lincoln Center launches ''L.A. Rebellion: Then and Now,'' a film series about the movement of 1970s UCLA filmmakers, including Burnett, Julie Dash and Billy Woodberry, who remade Black cinema.
The Mississippi-born, Watts-raised Burnett is soft-spoken but has much to say — only some of which has filtered into his seven features (among them 1990's ''To Sleep With Anger'') and numerous short films (some of the best are ''When It Rains'' and ''The Horse''). The New Yorker's Richard Brody once called the unmade films of Burnett and his L.A. Rebellion contemporaries ''modern cinema's holy spectres.''
But on a recent spring day, Burnett's mind was more on Stan of ''Killer of Sheep.'' Burnett sees his protagonist's pain and endurance less as a thing of the past than as a frustratingly eternal plight. If ''Killer of Sheep'' was made to capture the humanity of a Black family and give his community a dignity that had been denied them, Burnett sees the same need today. The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.