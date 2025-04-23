Charles Burnett on the never-ending battle of 'Killer of Sheep'

BURNETT: You do the best you can with what you have. There are so many things you want to say. What you find is that sometimes you work with people that don't see eye to eye. Even though I didn't do more, it's still more than what some people made, by far. I'm very happy about that. On the flip side, a lot of times you hear, ''Your films changed my life.'' And if you can get that, then you're doing good. One of the things that I found is that people will take advantage of you and make you make the film that they want to make. You need to be somehow independent where you can tell them, ''No, I'm not doing this.'' I had to do that a number of times. So you don't work that often.