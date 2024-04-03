A 31-year-old Willmar man is facing felony charges for reportedly stabbing an employee multiple times Monday while he was under observation at CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital.

Darrick M. Whelan was charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and one felony count of third-degree assault Wednesday in Kandiyohi County District Court.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to the hospital's emergency room just after 11:30 a.m. Monday for an "out-of-control patient who was being combative."

The responding officer found hospital staff attempting to secure Whelan in a restraint chair and learned Whelan had stabbed a 53-year-old female employee with a a nine-inch spring-loaded folding knife.

The officer observed several stab wounds on the woman's left chest, one of which was very deep and gushed blood as he tried to document it.

A security guard in the emergency room said Whelan was acting "pretty shady" and, while Whelan was in a hospital room, started "digging around his back side and grunting, as if he was trying to pull something out of his backside or buttocks," according to the charges.

Multiple witnesses said Whelan emerged from his room suddenly and immediately attacked the employee, who was sitting in a chair and unable to retreat because the chair was pushed up against medical equipment.

Security footage shows Whelan swinging his arm back toward the security guard who was trying to restrain Whelan, documents state. Once Whelan was restrained, staff stitched up cuts on his left hand. He was then transported to Kandiyohi County Jail.

A news release issued Monday by Willmar Police Department stated Whelan was at the hospital for "an apparent mental health issue" and "has a significant history of erratic behavior and is currently on probation for a different second-degree assault case." Court records show Whelan was previously convicted of property damage, disorderly conduct, drug possession and theft.

As of Tuesday, the woman was still hospitalized and documents state she required one additional night at the hospital. Records indicate she was stabbed in the breast, left chest, left shoulder and left forearm.

CentraCare spokesperson Karna Fronden on Wednesday said the safety and health of employees, patients and visitors are the organization's top priorities.

"Events like this are happening far too frequently at health care facilities around the country, and we are not immune," Fronden said. "Our thoughts are with the employee who is recovering from their injuries as well as the staff who suffered emotional distress as a result of this incident."

Whelan was issued a public defender at his first court hearing Wednesday. His next hearing is scheduled for June 11.























