On the same day when a chronic auto thief skipped his sentencing for stealing a Metro Mobility bus, the 31-year-old man stole a car, rammed a deputy's squad outside a Washington County gas station and fled at 100 miles per hour, according to charges.

Brandon S. Brose, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with receiving stolen property, fleeing police and damaging a public safety vehicle in connection with this latest incident Wednesday that started outside the Speedway in the 1600 block of Hastings Avenue.

Brose remains jailed Monday in lieu of $20,000 bail. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the latest allegations.

Brose was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning for stealing an unoccupied Metro Mobility bus that was left running on a frigid St. Paul morning on Jan. 20, then leading police on a pursuit through St. Paul, Woodbury, Mahtomedi, White Bear Township, White Bear Lake and Roseville until his arrest several hours later.

However, Brose was a no-show before Judge Richard H. Kyle Jr., and later was allegedly caught up in yet another perilous auto theft incident.

According to the charges:

Sheriff's deputies spotted a stolen vehicle outside the Speedway gas station about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Brose got in the car and drove off. The deputies activated their lights and sirens in an effort to prevent him from leaving. Instead, Brose struck the squad and caused "substantial damage."

Brose got onto Hwy. 61 and fled at roughly 100 mph as several squad cars pursued until they decided to end the chase.

A short time later, Brose and the stolen car were located by law enforcement in Roseville, where he was arrested.

At the time of the bus theft in January, according to prosecutors, Brose was being investigated for two other recent Metro Mobility bus thefts and there were two arrest warrants out for Brose on suspicion of burglary and auto theft.