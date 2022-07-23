The Minneapolis man accused of firing the stray bullet that killed a 9-year-old girl as she jumped on a friend's trampoline last spring is facing escalated charges in the case, according to newly unsealed indictment.

Hennepin County prosecutors initially charged 19-year-old D'Pree Shareef Robinson in February with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the May 15, 2021 drive-by shooting that fatally wounded Trinity Ottoson-Smith. But court records unsealed Thursday reveal that a grand jury has indicted Robinson on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of murder with intent while committing a felony.

D'Pree Shareef Robinson

Robinson, an alleged gang member, was reportedly aiming at three people congregated on a North Side porch who then fired back. Trinity was struck in the head and died 12 days later at the hospital.

Trinity's killing was one of several instances of young children being hit by unintended gunfire last year on the North Side and the first to result in an arrest.

Robinson remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 8. A trial date has not yet been set.