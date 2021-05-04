Charges filed Tuesday against an unlicensed motorist on probation allege that he was drunk when he backed his SUV over his 1½-year-old niece in a residential driveway near Walker, Minn., and then sped away as onlookers screamed at him.

Anthony J. Goose, 28, of rural Walker, was charged in Cass County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the hit-and-run death of Vivian "Vivi" Staples outside the family's home late Sunday afternoon on Breezy Point Circle in Shingobee Township.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor for having a revoked license status at the time of the crash.

Goose remains jailed ahead of a court appearance later Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Goose came to the family's home to work on his Chevy Tahoe's brakes. As he was leaving, Goose hit Vivi with the back of his vehicle, rolled over her with his left rear tire and then struck garbage at the end of the driveway.

One witness said that Goose "appeared to have realized what he had done and drove off at a high rate of speed," the charges read. Two other people who also saw what happened said they yelled at Goose and ran out into the street in hopes of getting him to stop.

A neighbor's video surveillance recorded the incident. Fresh damage to the SUV's rear bumper can be seen before Goose speeds away as Vivi's stepfather runs to the girl in the driveway while two other stepdaughters, ages 9 and 11, are screaming.

Goose soon returned to the neighborhood and was arrested by a sheriff's deputy. Goose smelled of alcohol and failed roadside sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test measured his blood alcohol content at 0.123%, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. He admitted that he had been drinking peppermint Schnapps that day.

Another court document filed by the Sheriff's Office, said that Goose denied running over his niece and "stated it could have been a different white Tahoe in the area, and there are two others" who should be considered suspects.

Goose was cited on March 12 for careless driving in Bemidji and jailed on March 25. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail by Beltrami District Judge John Melbye. The judge stayed 27 days of the term, allowing Goose to be released on April 13 rather than on May 9.

Goose's driving history also includes an arrest in December in nearby Laporte. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at 0.16%, twice the legal limit. One of his passengers was his 10-year-old daughter, according to the criminal complaint.

Vivi's mother, Vanessa Goose, said Vivi "loved to play with her sisters and my brothers and my boyfriend." She recalled how Vivi loved cartoon characters, especially Mickey Mouse, saying, "She loved to dance to the music."

