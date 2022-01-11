A 34-year-old woman said she fled from a crash in north Minneapolis that killed a passenger in the other vehicle, then hid her car under a cover because she didn't have a license or insurance, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Khyaan A. Whitley, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the wreck in the 1400 block of N. Morgan Avenue on Nov. 13 that killed Jonneekwa S. Donald, 30, of Minneapolis.

Whitley was charged by summons and has an initial court date scheduled for Feb. 1. Messages were left Tuesday for Whitley seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the charges:

Police dispatched to the scene saw three occupants of one vehicle who were "in obvious distress" from their injuries. Firefighters removed the unconscious Donald from the back seat.

Officers pieced together that Donald's vehicle "may have run a stop sign, then T-boned [the victims'] vehicle, which was then pushed into another vehicle," the charges read.

A witness heard the crash, saw a black Dodge Charger drive away but not before taking down the license plate, allowing police to see that it was registered to Whitley.

Donald died on Dec. 3 at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The other two with Donald in the vehicle survived their injuries. One received emergency room treatment, while the suffered a fracture in her neck.

Investigators found the Charger, with front-end damage, under a covering at Whitley's home a few blocks from the crash scene.

On Dec. 8, Whitley admitted to police that she was involved in the crash and said "she fled the scene due to not having a driver's license or insurance," then drove home and put the car under wraps, the complaint read.

Whitley has not had a valid driver's license since 2008, when it was suspended. It was revoked after the crash, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.