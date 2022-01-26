A Twin Cities man robbed three banks in November in different suburbs until his arrest, according to federal charges filed Wednesday.

Michael T. Prall, 43, of Cottage Grove, was charged by a federal grand jury with three counts of bank robbery in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis and remains held in the Washington County jail. Federal court records do not list an attorney for him.

The three robberies netted Prall slightly more than $7,900 in all, the charges read.

According to the charges:

On Nov. 5, Prall took $2,558 from a teller at the U.S. Bank branch near W. 98th Street and Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington.

On Nov. 19, Prall robbed a Bremer Bank branch of $4,589 located near Woodbury and Commerce drives.

On Nov. 30, Prall took $775 from a Wells Fargo Bank branch just off Hwy. 61 near S. Jamaica Avenue.

Charges filed earlier in Washington County District Court but dismissed in lieu of the federal case alleged that Prall gave the Wells Fargo teller a note that read something to the effect of, "This is a robbery. Give me all the money in your draw. You have 30 seconds, or I'll shoot you."

None of the charges say that Prall had a weapon with him during any of the robberies.

Prall was arrested on the same day as his final robbery, the federal charges continued. Law enforcement seized $802 that he had on him and a Brinks safe from his apartment, the charging document noted.