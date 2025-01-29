A Texas man took photos and videos of men and teenage boys undressing at two Twin Cities Life Time Fitness locker rooms last summer using a hidden camera attached to his phone, according to felony charges.
Charges: Texas man photographed nude boys and men in 2 Life Time Fitness locker rooms in Twin Cities
Charges say Michael Scott Howard used a hidden camera in his phone.
Michael Scott Howard, 50, of Dallas, is charged with felony counts in Hennepin and Carver counties for his alleged clandestine acts at gyms in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.
The charges filed in Hennepin County say Eden Prairie police were dispatched to Life Time Fitness on June 21, when someone involved in an altercation with Howard reported that he was taking photos with a hidden camera on his phone. Howard voluntarily opened his phone and showed the officers some of the photos, which included pictures of two young men who were changing clothes, the charges read.
Police seized Howard’s phone and found nearly 23 video files and “significantly more photographs,” the charges continued. More than 60 people were identified in the videos, with several captured in videos. Most appeared to be 14 to 18 years old.
Charges say police could see Howard holding up the camera in a mirror on several occasions and setting up the camera to capture interactions with younger males. In one, Howard recorded himself interacting shirtless with teenage boys and purposefully aimed his hidden camera to capture people undressing, the criminal complaint said.
Charges say it did not appear anyone was aware of the recording. Two victims in Eden Prairie, both 17 years old, identified themselves after reviewing the surveillance stills.
Police also determined that several of the videos occurred at Life Time Fitness in Chanhassen on June 20. Officers identified six adults and five minors as victims.
Howard is charged in Hennepin County with two counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor, and in Carver County with five counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor, and six counts of interfering with the privacy of an adult.
No court date has been set in either county. Howard could not be reached for comment.
Howard lives in a van and does not have a permanent address, according to the complaint. Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant over concerns of him being a flight risk and the potential for continued criminal conduct.
