Charges: Teen and girlfriend reel in carjack victim, leave him in Twin Cities alley shot five times

A young couple used a dating app to lure a man into a carjacking trap in Minneapolis that left the victim with numerous critical gunshot wounds to his torso, according to charges.
The couple is also charged with allegedly barging into an occupied Loring Park home with guns drawn in pursuit of a safe they failed to find.
Randal Barnard Williams, 16, of Woodbury, was charged Thursday in juvenile court in Hennepin County with attempted second-degree murder, aiding and abetting both first-degree assault and first-degree robbery in connection with the attack on a 24-year-old man from Brooklyn Center.
The County Attorney’s Office has indicated to the court that it intends to seek having Williams prosecuted in adult court, which would mean a stiffer sentence for him if convicted.
Williams' accomplice has also been charged, but no public records are available about her case.
Williams was due in court midday Friday regarding both cases. A message was left Friday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
According to the attempted murder charges:
Police responded to a report of a shooting about 11:26 p.m. in the 3900 block of 11th Avenue S. and saw the victim down in the alley. He was shot in the chest, abdomen, lower back and pelvis.
The man “survived, albeit with permanent injuries and lifelong impairment, including the removal of part of his stomach.”
The man said he met a young woman who went by Sasha on a dating app on Nov. 29, and they drove around with two of her female friends. They also drove to Woodbury to pick up Williams. The man said he saw that Williams had a handgun.
On Dec.5, the man again drove Williams, Sasha and some of their friends around. Late that night, Sasha asked the man to drive her to the 3900 block of 11th Avenue S. so she could visit her grandmother.
After they arrived, Sasha asked the man to leave his cellphone in the car and follow her down an alley. Williams joined them and shot the man, even while the victim was running away.
The man fell to the ground. Williams took his car keys and drove off with Sasha.
Police in Fridley found the man’s car on Dec. 13 about a block from an address associated with Sasha.
On Jan. 23, the teen and his girlfriend were arrested together in Red Wing, Minn.
A police inspection of Sasha’s cellphone unearthed a video of her driving the victim’s car about 4½ hours before the shooting. She also sent a text to Williams' brother about the plot to “take him somewhere random and take him.”
Also on her cellphone was a video of her posing with handgun. It’s caption bragged in raw language that females can be killers too.
