A St. Paul man gunned down a Minneapolis man who attempted to punch him following an argument outside Frogtown Market last month, according to newly unsealed murder charges.

Edward Lee Grayson, 33, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second degree murder in connection with the slaying of 34-year-old Leroy Spivey.

FBI agents tracked Grayson to Chicago several days after the shooting. He was extradited back to Minnesota last week and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

St. Paul police responded to a shooting at the Frogtown Market on the corner of Rice Street and Sherburne Avenue around 8 p.m. on Nov. 16. Upon arrival, officers found Spivey suffering from three gunshot wounds in the arm and torso.

He told officers he couldn’t breathe and didn’t know who shot him. Medics transported Spivey to Regions Hospital, where he died less than 30 minutes later. His death marked the capital city’s 30th homicide of the year.

Surveillance footage from the store and city cameras captured Grayson pulling up in a Jeep earlier that evening. Fifty minutes later, Spivey arrived in a Buick and the men argued outside the entrance.

At some point, Spivey swung at Grayson and missed. Grayson responded by taking a step backward and pulling a handgun with an extended magazine, charges say, then firing on Spivey as he tried to flee. Grayson hopped back in his vehicle and drove away.

Gunfire sprayed through the glass windows of the market, shattering on the cashier who ran to take cover behind the meat cooler. Investigators found six 9mm casings in the street.

Grayson has at least four previous felony convictions on his record, including one for third-degree murder. In that 2008 case, court records show he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after an accomplice used his gun to fatally shoot 20-year-old Antonio Sims during a botched marijuana sale.